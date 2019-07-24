Theatre QE2 will host an evening dedicated to all the boy bands who’ve come before from August 28 to 30. Think music from Backstreet Boys to The Wanted, Take That, Boyzone, 911, Westlife, Five, NSYNC, all the way to One Direction.
Called The Ultimate Boy Band Reunion, the musical evening will be dedicated to nostalgia as a group performs all of the greatest hits including songs such as ‘When The Going Gets Tough’, ‘Never Forget’, ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Love Me For A Reason’, ‘Backstreets Back’, ‘Keep On Movin’ and ‘Flying Without Wings’.
Ticket prices start at Dh180.