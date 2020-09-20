50 Cent is in Dubai, where he’s been spending time with ‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone.
The American rapper and TV producer, whose latest series, ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, recently launched on Starzplay, walked the halls of the Palazzo Versace Hotel alongside the Italian Netflix actor Morrone, as seen on social media.
“I’m chilling in Dubai just keeping good company,” wrote 50 Cent, in a Saturday night Instagram post.
Monther Darwish, the managing director of the Palazzo Versace, shared an image with 50 Cent and Morrone sharing a table, writing: “I’m always glad to see you my brothers.”
Darwish gave ET Bil Arabi a tour of the 5-room suite that celebrities stay in at in his hotel. The more than Dh100,000 suite includes a private pool, an entertainment room and a gym and sauna.
He added that celebrities typically travel with their team, and usually book between five to 25 rooms. In the past, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan reportedly booked out an entire floor. More recently, Egyptian pop star Mohammed Ramadan was in town staying at the hotel.
During his Dubai visit, 50 Cent posted an image of himself in front of a camel in the desert, donning a large gold chain.
Meanwhile, it seemed like Morrone, who broke out globally in the Netflix film ‘365 Days’, has been keeping busy while in town. He posted an Instagram story of a new script, though he hid the name of the project. “New script.. new movie.. let’s study!” wrote the actor, who had a highlighter and pen ready to use.