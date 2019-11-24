Image Credit:

Popular Emirati singer Fatima Zahrat Alain will headline a UAE National Day concert at the Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi on December 3. Alain will be joined by other musicians including Mohammad Al Matroushi and Hazza Al Dhanhani as well as poets Mohammad Al Saqri and Mohammad Elbriki. The show will be hosted by Abdulla Al Muhairi.

The concert will be the culmination of a six-day UAE National Day celebration at the mall, which kicks off on November 28. Activities will include face painting, henna and coffee and date areas as well as Emirati dance performances and appearances by UAE character mascots.