Southern Poverty Law Center helped the rapper when he was in custody

Rapper 21 Savage performs on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 27, 2018. Image Credit: TNS

Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage has given $25,000 (Dh91,815) to the Southern Poverty Law Center after the watchdog organisation helped him while he was in federal immigration custody earlier this year.

The rapper, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on February 3 in what US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said was a targeted operation over his expired visa. Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen and moved to the US when he was 7.

In a statement, immigration attorney Charles Kuck said that the Atlanta-based rapper wants to support the work the SPLC has done to give immigrants legal representation and fight what Kuck called ICE’s “oppressively adverse conditions of detention.”