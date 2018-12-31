As diehard Backstreet Boys fans, we admit: our support has wavered over the last couple of albums. But lately, they have been putting out their best material in ages. The fivesome celebrated their 25th anniversary in top form in 2018. ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘DNA’s’ lead single, has been enjoying ample radio play already since May. By peaking at 63 on the Billboard 100, it became BSB’s highest charting single since ‘Incomplete’ in 2005. The band’s follow-up track ‘Chances’ — co-written by pop golden boys Shawn Mendes and Ryan Tedder — is another certifiable earworm. We can’t wait to see what these guys have in store for us next.