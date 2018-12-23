The most un-Clapton song, ‘Jingle Bells (In Memory of Avicii),’ is a tribute to the late EDM DJ-producer Avicii, whom Clapton admired. It may be the first time ‘Jingle Bells’ has ever been re-imagined as a tribute to a DJ, but whatever. It bears little resemblance to the holiday standard, or anything Clapton has done before, making it a curiosity at the very least, and a standout track for those who treasure Christmas music that’s not just outside the box, but on another planet entirely.