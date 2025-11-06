GOLD/FOREX
Miss Universe 2025 walkout row: 'Terminated' beauty queen Rachel Gupta’s cryptic Karma post goes viral

Rachel Gupta had famously returned her crown in May 2025

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
She had accused the pageant of creating a “toxic environment”, body-shaming, and even restricting her access to food and basic amenities.
Instagram/Rachel Gupta

Miss Universe 2025 is starting to look less like a pageant and more like a primetime drama. On November 5, chaos broke out when several contestants reportedly staged a mass walkout after Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, was publicly called out and humiliated by Nawat Itsaragrisil — the president of Miss Grand International and a Miss Universe executive.

In a now-viral video, Nawat lectured the contestants about promoting Thailand, the host country, and singled out Bosch for refusing to join a group photoshoot meant for social media. What followed? Bosch walking out — head held high — saying, “I’m not a doll to be made up, styled, and have my clothes changed. I came here to be a voice for women.”

Enter Rachel Gupta — and her ‘Karma is a queen’ moment

While the Miss Universe stage burns, Rachel Gupta from India is back in the spotlight with some well-timed shade. The former Miss Grand International 2024, who famously returned her crown in May 2025, is once again making headlines — this time with a cryptic Instagram post that seems to say it all: “Karma is a queen.”

The post, shared on November 5, shows Rachel in a glittering black dress, lounging in the backseat of a car. Fans flooded her comments with support. One wrote, “You were always right, and now finally the world knows the truth.”

The fallout — and Rachel’s ‘toxic environment’ claims

Rachel’s experience with Nawat Itsaragrisil and the Miss Grand International organisation made headlines earlier this year. She accused the pageant of creating a “toxic environment”, body-shaming, and even restricting her access to food and basic amenities.

In her viral YouTube video titled “The Truth About Miss Grand International – My Story,” Rachel claimed she was made to live in a cramped hotel room for a month after her win and later “locked in a house all day long”.

She said she was constantly “hounded about her weight,” adding that the environment wrecked her confidence and mental health. The organisation, meanwhile, fired back, claiming Rachel was terminated for “failure to fulfil assigned duties.”

Still, her message remains the same — and eerily fitting amid the Miss Universe storm. “I was never meant to be silent,” Rachel said earlier this year. “Queens don’t follow rules made to control them.”

