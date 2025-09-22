Luv Di Saun: Farhan Saeed and Mamya Shajaffar bring intense chemistry to old Lahore

A ruggedly handsome Farhan Saeed and the stunning Mamya Shajaffar on a Royal Enfield, staring out from the freshly released motion poster of ARY Films’s Luv Di Saun, are quite a sight. For fans of the two stars, it’s a double treat, especially since it brings them together for the first time on the big screen. (Earlier, they worked on a Hum TV show, Jhok Sarkar.)