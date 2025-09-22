Luv Di Saun: Farhan Saeed and Mamya Shajaffar bring intense chemistry to old Lahore

Luv Di Saun is a daring subject and makes a strong point about womanhood
A ruggedly handsome Farhan Saeed and the stunning Mamya Shajaffar on a Royal Enfield, staring out from the freshly released motion poster of ARY Films’s Luv Di Saun, are quite a sight. For fans of the two stars, it’s a double treat, especially since it brings them together for the first time on the big screen. (Earlier, they worked on a Hum TV show, Jhok Sarkar.)
The motion poster shows a sizzling chemistry between Saeed and Shajaffar, a film debutant. It’s obvious that the film is set in the old city, and Saeed plays androon shehr ka larka, while Shajaffar is his love interest.
Sounds familiar? It’s a scenario that is central to the Ali Zafar-Maya-Ali led Teefa in Trouble (2018). Interestingly, Saeed’s earlier film outing with Malik, Tich Button (2023), also had a similar track.
But, for producer Irfan Malik, any such comparison is unfair. Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, he said, “[Luv Di Saun] is a very intense love story, unlike Teefa [in Trouble] and Tich Button. Yes, it is set in Old Lahore, but the similarity ends there. It’s not a romcom. It’s about accidental love.”
Malik called Luv Di Saun “a daring subject.” Without giving much away, he said, “It makes a strong statement about womanhood. You can say that it’s homage to women.”
When asked how Shajaffar came into the picture, Malik said, “Mamya is relatively new in showbiz, but we saw great potential in her. She’s very comfortable with her body, she has glamour and confidence, and she’s a good dancer too. She fit the role perfectly.”
For comic relief, popular YouTuber Rana Ejaz was roped in. He plays Tarpal Singh Happy. According to Malik, “it’s a fun character.”
Luv Di Saun is directed by Irfan’s elder brother, Imran Malik. For the uninitiated, the Maliks come from an illustrious film family. Their father, the late Pervez Malik, was a rare Pakistani filmmaker who had formally studied Film at a university in California, USA.
As a producer, Irfan has a number of blockbuster hits to his credit. These include Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and its sequel, Parey Hut Love, and most recently, Love Guru.
