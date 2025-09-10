Saba Qamar leads justice fight in Case No 9 – Pakistan’s must-watch thriller

Faysal Quraishi plays the villain, while Gohar Rasheed is the bad cop
Trust Saba Qamar to bag the powerful women-led stories Pakistan’s entertainment industry has to offer. Remember Maat, Digest Writer, Baaghi, Cheekh, Sar-e-Rah, and the Zee5 web series Mrs & Mr Shamim, to name a few? Her next is a crime thriller, titled Case No 9, which has her playing a rape survivor who is determined to take the offender to court.
It’s tipped to be another power-packed performance by Qamar whose character, Seher Moazzam, won’t give up the fight till justice is served.
Joining her in this fight is her lawyer, played by Aamina Sheikh in her comeback screen role. It’s going to be a double bill for fans of the two gorgeous ladies who reunite for the first time since 2011’s hit serial Maat. Judging from the trailer which dropped recently, their scenes together are going to be the show’s highlight.
Faysal Quraishi plays the villain, while Gohar Rasheed is the bad cop. The supporting cast is led by Ali Rehman, Navin Naqvi, Hina Bayat, Noor Hassan, and Imran Randhawa.
What makes Case No 9 even more exciting is the fact that it is written by Pakistan’s prominent news anchor, Shahzaib Khanzada. This is Khanzada’s maiden script for a drama serial.
Case No 9 is directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, known for such impactful plays as Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Khaie and Faraar. This is Hussain’s first collaboration with Qamar.
Usman Ghafoor is a writer based in Lahore, Pakistan.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox