Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye-yoon reveals years of set abuse, harsh treatment and struggle: 'I cried every day'

The actress revealed she had to endure 9-hour waits without filming
Before she became the rom-com sensation known for Sky Castle and Lovely Runner, Kim Hye-yoon faced years of rejection, exhaustion, and heartbreak. Recently. the actress appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, sharing candid reflections on her journey and giving fans a sneak peek of her return in the upcoming SBS drama Human from Today, premiering on the 16th.
Describing her role, Kim said, “I play an MZ-era nine-tailed fox. While typical nine-tailed foxes crave becoming human by consuming nine human livers, my character dislikes the idea of becoming human.” She added, “It’s a romantic comedy about a nine-tailed fox who freely uses her mystical powers but gets entangled in the human world,” highlighting how her character defies the traditional portrayal of the mystical creature.
But fame didn’t come overnight. Kim reflected on her seven-year stretch in obscurity: “I attended acting school from the age of 17 and landed my first role nine months later in the morning drama TV Novel Samsaengi as a child actor. I was extremely nervous.”
On set, harsh words stung. She recalled remarks like, 'What’s the use of good pronunciation if you can’t act properly?' and “That’s why you’re an amateur.” Kim revealed, “For seven years, I worked as an extra and auditioned over 100 times. The criticisms I received were harsh—some unbroadcastable, including profanity. When upset on set, I would cry on public transportation while returning home.”
Her early roles were fleeting. “Since my roles ended after a single day of filming, I often wished for a named character. I appeared in many scenes where only my face was visible,” she said. The grind was relentless: waiting overnight in 24-hour cafés for an extra’s vehicle, enduring nine-hour waits on set without filming, and even suffering frostbite so severe her nails fell off.
The breakthrough came with Sky Castle, where she beat a staggering 200:1 competition to play Ye-seo. She recalled asking the director, “Why did you cast me?” He responded, “You were the only one who delivered Ye-seo’s lines with genuine understanding.”
Looking back, Kim sees the struggle as a foundation for her success: “Those dark times gave me the strength to endure and move forward. I want to tell my past self, ‘You’re doing well.’ That period was a springboard—a necessary run-up to reach my dreams.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox