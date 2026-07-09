Legendary singer Bonnie Tyler dies at 75

Tyler remains best remembered for chart-topping classics including Holding out for a Hero
Welsh music icon Bonnie Tyler has died at the age of 75.
A statement shared on her website said her loved ones and team were “heartbroken” to announce that the singer had passed away unexpectedly in a hospital in Portugal.
“Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” the statement said, adding that a further update would be shared later. The family also requested privacy as they mourn the loss.
Tyler became a global star with her powerful, distinctive voice and remains best remembered for chart-topping classics including “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” and “Holding Out For A Hero”.
The singer had been facing serious health complications after experiencing abdominal and back pain in April. She was taken to hospital in Portugal, where she had owned a home since 1988, and underwent emergency intestinal surgery.
Her condition reportedly worsened following the procedure, with complications including a serious infection. On May 6, 2026, it was announced that Tyler had been placed in an induced coma in Faro due to complications from the operation.
Attempts to wake her from the coma initially resulted in cardiac arrest, but her representatives later shared a positive update on June 15, confirming that she had regained consciousness.
However, her recovery remained difficult, with a spokesperson telling The Sun that she was still “seriously ill” despite showing signs of improvement.
Born Gaynor Hopkins, Tyler rose to international fame in the 1980s when “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” became a worldwide hit, topping charts in the UK and earning her recognition far beyond her home country. Her dramatic vocals and rock-inspired style made her one of the most recognisable voices of her generation.
Tyler’s journey to fame began after she was spotted by talent scout Roger Bell while performing at a club in Swansea. She released her debut single, “Lost in France”, in 1977, marking the start of her rise in the music industry.
Later that year, she found major success with the country-pop ballad “It’s a Heartache”, which became an international hit. The song climbed to No. 4 on the UK singles chart and reached No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
However, it was “Total Eclipse of the Heart” that cemented Tyler’s status as a global superstar. Released in 1983, the powerful rock ballad became her signature song, reaching No. 1 in both the UK and the US.
Written by Jim Steinman, the songwriter behind many of Meat Loaf’s biggest hits, the track was initially conceived under the title “Vampires in Love” for a planned musical adaptation of Nosferatu.
Despite performing the song countless times over the years, Tyler said she never grew tired of it. “I never get tired of singing it,” she previously told BBC News. “I love it because everyone can’t wait to sing it.”