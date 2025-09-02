Legendary Pakistani comedian Anwar Ali passes away

Veteran actor, known for his sharp wit and unforgettable performances, mourned nationwide
Dubai: Veteran stage, television, and film actor Anwar Ali passed away on Monday in Lahore at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with multiple health issues, including kidney, lung, heart complications, and paralysis, his family confirmed.
Ali is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. His funeral was held on Tuesday in Lahore, with friends, colleagues, and representatives from the Lahore Arts Council expressing deep sorrow over his passing.
Born in Lahore, Anwar Ali began his career as a stage performer in the 1970s at the Open Air Theatre, quickly establishing himself as a cornerstone of Lahore’s vibrant theatre scene. Over five decades, he appeared in more than 500 stage plays, including popular productions like Paisa Bolta Hai, Nizam Saqa, No Lift, and Jahez. He shared the stage with legendary performers such as Suhail Ahmed, Amanullah, Mastana, Babu Baral, and Iftikhar Thakur, earning a reputation for blending humour with insightful social commentary.
Ali also made a significant impact on television, featuring in beloved dramas like Sona Chandi, Janjal Pura, Nishani (1979), and Khuda Bakhsh (1989). In later years, he won over a new generation of viewers through comedy talk shows such as Khabarnaak (2010), where his charm and wit became instantly recognisable.
Recognised for his contributions to the arts, Ali received multiple honours, including PTV’s Lifetime Achievement Award and accolades from the Punjab Arts Council. Beyond awards, he was admired for mentoring young performers and advocating for the revival of theatre in Pakistan.
In recent years, Ali had stepped away from showbiz to focus on social and religious projects, yet his legacy as a cultural icon endured. Tributes poured in across social media following news of his death, celebrating not only his talent but his humility and kindness. President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow, saying, “Anwar Ali’s contributions to theatre and television will always be remembered.”
