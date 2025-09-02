Legendary Pakistani comedian Anwar Ali passes away

Ali is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. His funeral was held on Tuesday in Lahore, with friends, colleagues, and representatives from the Lahore Arts Council expressing deep sorrow over his passing.

Born in Lahore, Anwar Ali began his career as a stage performer in the 1970s at the Open Air Theatre, quickly establishing himself as a cornerstone of Lahore’s vibrant theatre scene. Over five decades, he appeared in more than 500 stage plays, including popular productions like Paisa Bolta Hai, Nizam Saqa, No Lift, and Jahez. He shared the stage with legendary performers such as Suhail Ahmed, Amanullah, Mastana, Babu Baral, and Iftikhar Thakur, earning a reputation for blending humour with insightful social commentary.

Recognised for his contributions to the arts, Ali received multiple honours, including PTV’s Lifetime Achievement Award and accolades from the Punjab Arts Council. Beyond awards, he was admired for mentoring young performers and advocating for the revival of theatre in Pakistan.

Ali also made a significant impact on television, featuring in beloved dramas like Sona Chandi, Janjal Pura, Nishani (1979), and Khuda Bakhsh (1989). In later years, he won over a new generation of viewers through comedy talk shows such as Khabarnaak (2010), where his charm and wit became instantly recognisable.

In recent years, Ali had stepped away from showbiz to focus on social and religious projects, yet his legacy as a cultural icon endured. Tributes poured in across social media following news of his death, celebrating not only his talent but his humility and kindness. President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow, saying, “Anwar Ali’s contributions to theatre and television will always be remembered.”

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.