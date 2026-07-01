Lee Joon-Gi reunites with Flower of Evil cast at Moon Chae-Won’s wedding, fans await his K-drama comeback

Music director Jung Se-Rin later shared photos on social media.
Moon Chae-Won tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Seoul on June 28. Kept deliberately private and attended only by close family and friends, the wedding triggered a wave of excitement online, and recent photos suggest that a special Flower of Evil reunion was held at the ceremony.
Considering that it has been a while since fans have seen Lee Joon-gi, there was much joy, as his last show was in 2023, titled Arthdal Chronicles.
Among those in attendance were Lee Joon-Gi, Kim Ji-Hoon, Jang Hee-Jin, along with director Kim Cheol-Gyu and several members of the drama’s production team.
Adding to the buzz, music director Jung Se-Rin later shared photos on social media. Alongside the photos, she expressed how meaningful it felt to see the team together again, writing that it was a joy to reunite with the Flower of Evil cast. Her posts quickly made the rounds online, with fans celebrating the unexpected reunion almost as much as the wedding itself.
Moon Chae-Won had first announced her marriage plans earlier in April through her agency, revealing she had found someone special and was preparing for a new chapter. She later followed it up with a handwritten letter, sharing her mix of nerves and excitement about starting married life.
About Flower of Evil
For many viewers, seeing the cast together again brought back memories of underrated rama with social media filled with emotional and nostalgic reactions. Flower of Evil is often considered a 'different' K-Drama of sorts as it revolved around the marriage between a fugitive and a detective, played by Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won. Chae-won's Ji-won isn't aware that her husband hides a deeply traumatic past, and isn't whom he claims to be.
As secrets from his past begin to resurface, the couple actually learn about the strength of their bond. The story was praised for the intense chemistry between the leads, as well as its emotional execution.