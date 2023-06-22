Netflix’s new K-Drama ‘See You In My 19th Life’ is shining with high viewership ratings. While it's lead actors Ahn Bo-hyun and Shin Hye-sun are piquing internet among fans with their palpable chemistry, many are eagerly waiting for the appearance of another character - Kang Min-ki.
A webtoon adaptation, ‘See You In My 19th Life’ is a fantasy drama that pitches a whimsical tale of reincarnation romance.
The drama follows the journey of Ban Ji-eun (played by Shin Hye-sun), who has the ability to reincarnate and intends to meet her childhood love, Seo-ha (played by Ahn Bo-hyun) in her 19th life.The two met as children during their 18th life, but were separated due to a tragedy.
As fans wait for the story to unfold, they are eager to see an actor, who has not yet been introduced on the show – Actor Lee Chae-min, who plays the side character Kang Min-ki.
Chae-min was previously seen in short roles in hit K-dramas, Alchemy of Souls (Season 2), and Crash Course in Romance.
The 22-year-old, who is an alumni of Korea National University of Arts, made his television debut in 2021 with an appearance in the television series High Class.
He has hosted the South Korean music program Music Bank since September 2022. He was introduced as a new presenter for television music program on September 30th, 2022, hosting with South Korean singer Jang Won-young and currently with singer Hong Eunchae.
K-drama fan @Blcktann tweeted: “Both the cast members are one of my favourites, and the story + chemistry already looks amazing. Plus I'm so excited to see Chaemin and Yoon Kyung in their roles.”
And, @kleirioncyrean tweeted: “Bin Chan-wook finally appeared. Lee Chae-min, when can we see you?”