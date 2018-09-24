LeBron James of the Lakers is teaming with Ryan Coogler of Black Panther on Space Jam 2, confirming a rumour that the basketball star will take on the role originated by sports legend Michael Jordan in the original 1996 movie.

SpringHill Entertainment, James’ production company, made the announcement with a visual on Wednesday on Twitter, revealing that James will join Bugs Bunny in the cast of the partially animated film, to be directed by Terence Nance of HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness.

Coogler will produce.

James co-founded SpringHill with businessman Maverick Carter about five years ago, and the company signed with Warner Bros in 2015. James’ involvement with Space Jam 2 has been rumoured for years.