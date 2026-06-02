Modi also revisited the moment that set everything off, the viral 2022 announcement itself. According to him, it was never meant to be a calculated reveal. “I did it right in front of her. She didn’t think I would actually post it. We were arguing about something on the plane, and she said, ‘You’re not going to post this.’ I laughed and pressed the button. By the time we landed, all hell had broken loose. But there was nothing wrong with it. She never asked me to take it down, and I never considered doing that. It really did break the internet. For a few days, it seemed like that’s all anyone was talking about. But we had a beautiful story, and I don’t regret a single minute of it. Very special mother and a special lady. She has an amazing character,” he said.