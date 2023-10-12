This week, the Korean fantasy drama ‘Moving’ emerged as the biggest winner of the 2023 Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT (over-the-top platforms) Awards, a part of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2023.
‘Moving’ bagged six of the total 17 awards during BIFF, which is considered one of the most prestigious film festivals in South Korea, since 1996. This year the festival is being held from October 4 to 13.
The show won awards for Best Creative, Best Writer, Best Lead Actor, Best Newcomer Actor, Best Newcomer Actress, and Best Visual Effects.
The Disney+ show follows the story of children with superpowers and their parents with painful pasts, as they face dangers together.
The award ceremony was hosted by actor Kim Kangwoo and Momoland's Nancy. The girl group Alice and singer-songwriter Lee Seung-yoon also appeared with some impactful onstage performances.
Other South Korean content, actors, and idols also took home multiple awards in various categories.
Lim Ji-yeon won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Park Yeon Jin in The Glory. She plays the antagonist in the series, who is a bully, and the protagonist charts out a plan to take revenge on her.
K-pop group Seventeen member, Jun, won the awards for the Rising Star of the Year award. He played the lead role in the Chinese drama ‘Exclusive Fairytale’. The story revolves around two childhood sweethearts.
Meanwhile, the Indian TV show ‘Scoop’ won the Best Asian TV series, with its lead actress Karishma Tanna winning the award for Best Lead Actress.
Here is the complete list of winners at BIFF’s Asia Contents Awards, 2023.
Best Creative - Moving
Best OTT Original - Weak Hero Class 1
Best Asian TV Series - Scoop
Best Reality and Variety - Let’s Feast Vietnam, Physical: 100
Best Director - Xin Shuang, The Long Season
Best Writer - Kang Full, Moving
Best Lead Actor - Ryu Seung-ryong, Moving
Best Lead Actress - Karishma Tanna, Scoop
Best Supporting Actor - Hsueh Shih-Ling, Taiwan Crime Stories
Best Supporting Actress - Lim Ji-yeon, The Glory
Best Newcomer Actor - Lee Jung-ha, Moving
Best Newcomer Actress - Go Youn-jung, Moving
Best Visual Effects - Moving
Creative Beyond Border - Exchange 2, One Day Off
New Technology - TVing
Special Contribution for K-Contents - Viu, Wavve Americas
Special Contribution to OTT Industry - Watcha
Lifetime Achievement Award - Kim Jonghak
Asian Excellence Award - Yuya Yagira, Gannibal
Rising Star of the Year - Wen Junhui, Buffy Chen