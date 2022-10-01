The 10th Korea Festival, held by the Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi, is set to begin and promises a whole month of diverse events and activities.
Hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the UAE and organised by the Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi, the Korea Festival 2022, an annual Korean-related cultural and artistic festival, will be held throughout the country in October.
It kicks off with the K-pop concert ‘KITE: K-POP in the Emirates’ on October 2, which is see musicians Rain and Heize perform at The Agenda in Dubai Media City.
There will also be the screening of two films that were selected to showcase main characters in special situations with Korean humour. ‘6/45’ will be screened at Vox Cinema, Yas Mall, on October 15, and both ‘6/45’ and ‘Sinkhole’ will be screened at Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain on October 16.
Nam Chan-woo, Director of the Korean Cultural Center, said in a statement: “The Korea Festival, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, is designed to enjoy Korean culture across the United Arab Emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, Sharjah, and Dubai. The Korean Cultural Center will continue to make efforts to develop the Korea Festival into a festival for active cultural exchanges for various generations between Korea and UAE.”
Other events that people can check out are: an art exhibition of traditional Korean paintings; Connect with K-Arts Dance by the K-Arts Dance Company of the Korea National University of Arts will be held at Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi; and the 18th Emirates International Peace Music Festival, performed by Korean violinist Seol Yoeun in collaboration with the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Go online for the full schedule of events.