sEODo Band. Image Credit: Instagram

Whether you’re interested in Korean music, dramas or culture, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Korean Cultural Center in the UAE have pulled out all the stops to organise events until November 12 in celebration of the 50th UAE National Day and Expo 2020 Dubai.

According to a statement, the events “are being prepared to further enhance cultural coexistence and diversity between Korea and UAE,” and include exhibitions, film screenings, informational lectures and performances.

Here’s what to see and do during the Korea Festival 2021:

Traditional Korean Women’s Costume virtual exhibition (Until December 30): This online exhibit showcases elaborate traditional Korean women’s costumes from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). During that time, clothing and ornaments played an important role in distinguishing a person’s social status, expressing individual taste and showing etiquette. The event is co-organised by Sookmyung Women’s University Museum and Google Arts and Culture.

Hanbok and Dolls exhibition (November 1-30, Arirang Hall, Korea Cultural Center 1F): Get a peek at 40 unique dolls wearing traditional Korean attire, called hanbok. If you’re an ARMY, you can also look forward to checking out K-Pop sensations BTS in doll form wearing hanbok.

K-Pop Masked Singer Contest (Until October 27): The popular TV show gets a UAE makeover. In the viral Korean reality series, singers perform on stage wearing dramatic costumes and masks. If you’re a fan of the show, then this iteration will be right up your alley. The finalists have already been picked and the winner will be announced on October 27. Go online to vote for your favourite masked singer.

Draw Your Korea contest (Until November 7): In honour of the UAE’s 50th National Day, the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE is asking aspiring artists to envision the future of the relationship between South Korea and the UAE through art. Submit the original artwork before November 7 and the winner will be announced on November 11. Prizes include a Galaxy Tab S6, a traditional tea cup set and more. Go online for information on how to submit the work.

sEODo Band ‘Chosun-Pop’ virtual concert (November 10, 8pm): The six-member Korean group will bring their interesting fusion of pop, rock, R’n’b and soul with traditional Korean melodies to an online concert streamed for the UAE. The concert is in collaboration with The Arts Center at NYUAD.

sEODo Band. Image Credit: Facebook

Film screenings: Two Korean movies will be screened at Vox Cinema, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi, with tickets available now for Dh21. The first film is ‘Forbidden Dream’ (November 5, 3pm), a historical drama based on a true story about King Sejong and the astronomer Jang Yeong-sil. Next up is ‘Extreme Job’ (November 6, 3pm), an action comedy about a team of narcotics detectives who go undercover in a fried chicken restaurant.

'Forbidden Dream'. Image Credit: IMDB

Kite: K-Pop in the Emirates at Jubilee Park, Expo 2020 Dubai: (November 12, 5pm): Fans of K-Pop have a treat in store for them as two acts will perform at an eagerly awaited concert for Expo visitors. Gear up to watch boy group Highlight and singer Punch live on stage as they bring their best songs. Other groups LABOUM, LUMINOUS and BTOB will join the concert virtually from Korea and their performances will be replayed for two weeks on Korean Cultural Center in the UAE’s YouTube channel for two weeks after the live event. The concert is free for those who hold Expo 2020 Dubai entrance tickets.