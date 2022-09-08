Dubai: The latest episode of the popular talk show, Koffee with Karan, had upcoming star Ishaan Khatter fielding more than one question about ex-girlfriends. The 26-year-old was on the seventh season of the show hosted by Bollywood director, and producer Karan Johar, along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Khatter was linked to Jhanvi Kapoor but the couple never confirmed the rumours, and were later reported to have broken up. Khatter's now trending answer was part of a rapid-fire round. During the episode, which is set to air on Thursday, Johar asked, "Last time you were on Koffee with Karan, you said Janhvi's number was saved on your phone as 'Are those potatoes'."
When Khatter replied in the affirmative, Johar followed up with asking the actor the current saved contact name for Kapoor.
The actor answered, "Now it's Janhvi Boney Kapoor. Her full name." His earnest answer had the guests and the host in splits. Khatter and Kapoor made their Bollywood debut in Dhadak.
Khatter was also in a relationship with Ananya Panday, and the star revealed during the episode that the pair still maintain a cordial relationship post their break-up.