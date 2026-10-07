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Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy: ‘The greatest gift of all’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra share news of second child on the way

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
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The couple had welcomed their daughter last year
The couple had welcomed their daughter last year

Good news again for Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The couple took to Instagram and announced their second child is on the way.

The caption read, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

Last year, the couple welcomed their baby girl. The couple had tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years.

Known for keeping their personal lives private, Kiara previously shared in a 2023 interview with Femina that she and Sidharth were keen on protecting their relationship.

"Before we were married, it was an issue because we wanted to protect our relationship. We are both self-made actors and have earned our spaces in the industry on our own. It’s something that we’ve put so much hard work into that we would not want it to be taken away by having the focus shift to our personal lives," she explained.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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