Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife by Canada-based artist: 'I was silenced and shamed'

The singer alleged that 'false criminal allegations' were circulated about her
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is facing fresh controversy after a Canada-based artist accused him of cheating and keeping her in the dark about his marriage.
The artist, who goes by msgorimusic on Instagram and is part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, claimed she was in a “private” relationship with the 28-year-old singer without knowing he was married to Palak Aujla. She alleged that once the affair came to light, she was 'silenced and publicly shamed,' adding that Aujla’s team contacted an Indian influencer to spread false information to cover it up.
A screenshot of her statement, which has gone viral on Reddit, reads:
“I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up."
She continued:
“Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out.”
Since going public, the artist has repeatedly shared posts on Instagram Stories, emphasising her openness about the issue. On Monday, she added:
“Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability. I won’t participate in that pattern anymore. This is for every woman who’s been taught to shrink, doubt herself, or carry blame that was never hers. You don’t need permission to stand in your integrity. You don’t need approval to speak clearly. Power doesn’t yell. It doesn’t chase. It stands. If you’re a woman ready to rise, to learn how a grounded feminist leads with self-respect, clarity, and composure. This is how you take your power back.”
Aujla, born Jaskaran Singh Aujla, married his childhood sweetheart Palak in Mexico in 2023 after nearly a decade together.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox