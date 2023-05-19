Are K-pop stars V (Taehyung) from BTS and Jennie from Blackpink dating? Fans are divided after a video of two people (suspected to be the two idols) went viral on May 19.

The video shows a couple, resembling the two singers, walking in Paris holding hands.

While many fans shared zoomed screenshots and said that the video showed a different couple, some fans who love both the stars hoped the news was true.

Excited fans, who want to see the two stars together, used the hashtah #Taenni – a combination of Taehyung and Jennie’s names, to share the video.

“#Blackpink’s #Jennie and #BTS’ #V #Taehyung dating in Paris. My #Taennie heart is screaming,” tweeted @squerrelh.

According to a report on the South Korean entertainment news website, tallkpop.com, the videos were originally uploaded by a French photographer Amar Taoualit.

The report added that after fans started debating whether the people in the video were actually Jennie and V, Taoualit released clear photos taken by another photographer to verify that V had worn the exact outfit that day, as seen in the video.

He also claimed that the video was actually taken on May 15 at 11.36pm Paris Time, and released two days later to ensure the safety of both Jennie and V.

The management companies of BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie responded to the reports on Thursday, neither agreeing to nor denying the rumours.

The K-pop news website Soompi.com reported that Hybe and YG Entertainment, the agencies behind BTS and Blackpink, respectively, responded by saying: "It is difficult to check [regarding this matter]."

Meanwhile, allkpop.com reported: “Both agencies – Hybe and YG Entertainment – have responded that they are unable to confirm due to the artists' privacy in response to the latest video of the stroll in Paris.”

Dating rumors involving V and Jennie often go viral on social media. The two were also embroiled in a dating rumor last year, with claims that the two were seen together at South Korea's Jeju Island.