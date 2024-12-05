On December 2, Kakao Entertainment announced an upcoming series, tentatively titled ‘Wife of a 21st Century Prince’, starring the duo.

The two will reunite onscreen after nine years, for the drama that is expected to be aired in the second half of 2025.

IU and Woo-seok, previously worked together in the formers 2016 drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where Woo-seok made a cameo as IU’s boyfriend who cheats on her.

The upcoming drama will be set in 21st century constitutional monarchy Korea, which showcases the romance between two kinds of royals. One who is the heiress to a conglomerate family and the other, a prince.

IU plays Sung Hee-joo, who is the second daughter of a conglomerate family. But despite being rich, her status remains one of a commoner. This obstacle created by her status leads to her getting involved with the Prince, played by Woo-seok.

Lee Ahn, played by Woo-seok, is the second son of the king.

Unfortunately, that is all that’s attached to his character, the title. He goes about his life, hiding his identity but everything changes after he meets Sung Hee-joo.