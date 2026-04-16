Justin Bieber breaks 2026 streaming records following iconic Coachella set: Yukon sees 21% jump in streaming

He brought hits like Never Say Never" back to life in a meta, nostalgic trip at Coachella
If anyone doubted the staying power of the Bieber Era, Coachella 2026 is here to remind you of a few things. Making his long-awaited debut as a festival headliner on April 11, Justin Bieber brought on a grand listening party, resulting in his biggest streaming surge in nearly a year.
The day after his set, fans rushed to digital platforms to relive the magic. According to preliminary data from Luminate, Bieber racked up 24.6 million U.S. streams on April 12 alone.
This marks his most successful streaming day since July 2025, following the release of his comeback album, Swag.
The standout track: His Grammy-nominated hit Yukon saw a 21% jump, climbing to 1.3 million streams in 24 hours.
Ditching the backup dancers and flashy pyrotechnics, he opted for a stripped-back, intimate vibe that felt more like a garage hangout than a stadium show.
In one of the weekend's most talked-about segments, Bieber sat down with a laptop and scrolled through YouTube. Taking live requests from the crowd, he sang along to vintage clips of his younger self, bringing hits like Beauty and a Beat and "Never Say Never" back to life in a meta, nostalgic trip.
He even leaned into his own internet history, playing viral bloopers of himself, like the infamous glass door incident and his 'standing on business' paparazzi standoff, proving that the 2026 version of Bieber is as self-aware as he is talented.
While the set started solo, it ended with a ineup of collaborators. Justin shared the stage with Tems, WizKid, and Dijon, before teaming up with Mk.gee for a haunting guitar-led performance of Daisies to close out the night.