Joe Jonas confirms romance with Tatiana Gabriela in new travel vlog: 'She's helping with my Spanish'

The public reveal comes after months of speculation about the relationship
Joe Jonas has finally confirmed what fans had been speculating for months, making his relationship with model Tatiana Gabriela Instagram-official in a sun-soaked debut.
Nearly two years after his split from Sophie Turner, the Jonas Brothers star shared a series of relaxed, intimate snapshots from a trip to Puerto Rico, offering a glimpse into the couple’s easygoing island getaway. The post featured everything from playful photo booth moments and golden beach sunsets to low-key food stops along the way.
Jonas also used the post to direct fans to a new YouTube vlog chronicling their Caribbean travels, giving a more personal look at their time together.
In the video, the couple’s chemistry takes centre stage. One moment showed Gabriela helping Jonas practise his Spanish as they explore the island, while other clips capture them waterfall-hopping, enjoying scenic views, and leaning fully into vacation mode.
The public reveal comes after months of speculation about the relationship, marking a more open chapter for Jonas, who has previously spoken about the challenges of balancing romance with a demanding touring schedule.
He continues to maintain a respectful co-parenting dynamic with Sophie Turner following their divorce finalised in 2024. He has consistently spoken positively about Turner and their goal on raising their children, keeping that part of his life amicable as he moves forward.