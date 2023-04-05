A new drama K-drama series titled ‘You Have Done Well’, starring South Korean singer-songwriter and actor, Lee Ji-Eun, known popularly as IU, and Park Bo-gum will be released on Netflix. A news announcement shared by the production company Pan Entertainment, on April 4, left fans looking forward to seeing their two favourite stars being paired together.

The upcoming drama will tell the adventurous life stories of Ae Soon and Gwan Shik, who were born on Jeju Island in the 1950s. In January, the agency confirmed that IU will play the role of the “bold and rebellious Ae Soon,” while Park Bo Gum will star as Gwan Shik, “a quiet but extremely reliable character”.

The two have never acted in a K-drama together, but they have both appeared previously as guests in Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast, a South Korean reality television program.

IU was last seen in hit K-dramas such as Hotel Del Luna and My Mister. Fans are also waiting for her upcoming collaboration with singer Suga of BTS.

Meanwhile, Bo Gum impressed fans in Reply 1988, Record of Youth, and Love in the Moonlight.

Fans are also excited that the drama is written by hit K-drama writer Im Sang Choon of Fight My Way and When the Camellia Blooms fame and is directed by Kim Won Seok, who previously worked on dramas like Misaeng (Incomplete Life), Signal, and My Mister.

Tweep @paintedprshawol posted: “IU my heart x Bo Gum… my two favourite gems, all wrapped up in a series by My Mister director and When the Camellia Blooms writer? The power their new drama, together, will hold… we're finally here!”

While the exact date of the release is yet to be announced, Pan Entertainment said on its official website that the company had signed a supply contract with Netflix Worldwide Entertainment LCC to produce and supply original content on the OTT (Over The Top) platform.

According to the announcement, the sales and supply of the content will be “worldwide”, and the contract period is until October 31, 2025. This led to fans believing that the drama will be released only by 2025.