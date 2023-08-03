K-pop idol Jisoo of Blackpink is dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun. The managing agencies of both the stars confirmed the news today.
Blackpink’s record label, YG Entertainment, and Bo-hyun’s agency FN Entertainment confirmed the relationship after Dispatch, a local online entertainment news outlet, reported that the two had been spotted on a date at Jisoo's residence in downtown Seoul.
The report immediately stirred excitement among fans, with many asking for the managing agencies to confirm the news on social media channels.
"They are currently in the phase of acquainting themselves with each other," YG Entertainment said, confirming a media report on their relationship. "We would appreciate it if you extend warm support and understanding."
FN Entertainment issued a similar statement according to South Korean news websites.
Fans appreciated that confirmation was issued, as it is rare for agencies to announce romantic relationships of Korean idols, especially in the K-pop industry.
Jisoo is the eldest member of the Blackpink quartet. The 28-year-old singer is the only one in the group who is confirmed to be in a relationship. Jisoo made a debut as Blackpink’s lead vocalist in 2016 along with the other three members Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé. The band enjoyed a quick ascent to global stardom.
After capturing worldwide adoration for her voice and beauty, she made an acting debut as Eun Yeong-ro, in the hit 2021 K-drama series, ‘Snowdrop’.
In March this year, she released her debut solo single ‘Me’, which immediately soared to the top of various music charts.
Meanwhile, Bo-Hyun is renowned for his roles in Korean dramas such as ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘Yumi’s Cells', and ‘Descendants of the Sun’. Most recently, he starred in the romantic comedy, ‘See You in My 19th Life’, which is available on Netflix in the UAE.
The 35-year-old joined the Korean entertainment industry as a model in 2007 and made his acting debut with FN Entertainment in 2014.