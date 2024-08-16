New Delhi: Actor Rishab Shetty clinched the Best Actor award for his blockbuster film 'Kantara' at the 70th National Film Awards, whose winners were announced in the national capital on Friday.

The Best Actress honour was shared by Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh. While Nithya bagged the honour for her role in Tamil film 'Thiruchitrambalam', Manasi won the award for teh Gujarati film 'Kutch Express'.

Malayalam-language drama 'Aattam' won the Best Feature Film award.

The awards honouring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at a press conference here.

The jury included - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' follows the character of Shetty, who essays the character of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Gulmohar' bagged the 'Best Hindi Film' award and the film also recieved a Special Mention. Helmed by Rahul V. Chittella, 'Gulmohar' revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home - Gulmohar- and how this shift in their lives is rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

The film also stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles.