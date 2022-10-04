Indian comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is the third act in the successful Colors Laughter Night series in Dubai.
Bassi, a master of anecdotal comedy, will perform his stand up special ‘Well Done Officer’ on Saturday 15 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Dubai.
Bassi said in a statement: “I love presenting stories that I have experienced first-hand and observed being with friends and family. I tend to be attentive of what’s happening around which adds freshness to my content and helps me connect better with the audience each time I am performing. I am beyond thrilled to be associated with ‘Colors Laughter Night ’ series and cannot wait to perform for the Dubai audience.”
The earlier two editions of the stand-up comedy shows, by IndiaCast Media Distribution Pvt, featured Amit Tandon and Gaurav Kapoor in the city.
Talking about the show, Sheetal Mehra, Business Head, Middle East, Africa and Global Syndication - IndiaCast Media Pvt Ltd said: “We have embarked with two great events previously and this time it gets even bigger with ‘Colors Laughter Night featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi’. I have been fortunate enough to experience one of his shows before and am sure that his current special will be nothing short of a spectacle. When we say that we bring the best of live comedy events in UAE, we do mean it and this event reinforces our commitment to bring the best of entertainment to our audience.”
Anubhav Singh Bassi will perform on October 15, from 8pm onwards at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Dubai. Tickets are on sale on platinumlist.net and ae.bookmyshow.com and prices start from Dh85.