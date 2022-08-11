Renowned comedian Amit Tandon will be the debut performer at ‘COLORS Laughter Night’, a series of stand-up events in the UAE organised by IndiaCast featuring top talents from India.
Tandon will perform live on August 20 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Dubai, with a set that promises to deliver lots of fun and laughter with his relatable brand of comedy.
Tandon, who is often referred to as India’s best stand-up comedian, returns to the city with fresh content on his married life, children and more.
Commenting on the show Tandon said in a statement: “Delighted to be back in Dubai and be a part of COLORS Laughter Nights. There is a huge market in Dubai which craves clean comedy and something that they can enjoy with their entire family. I look forward to meeting people in Dubai and providing wholesome entertainment, I hope the audience likes what we have in store for them.”
Sheetal Mehra, Business Head, Middle East, Africa and Global Syndication Head - IndiaCast Media Pvt Ltd, added: “Stand-up comedy lovers in the UAE will once again witness an unforgettable night as we at Indiacast take pride in launching a series of stand-up comedy events under ‘COLORS Laughter Nights’ in the region with some of the most talented Indian artists. We are delighted to launch the first event in the series with Amit Tandon on 20th August and it promises to be a great event with relatable comedy from a versatile artist.”
Don’t miss it!
Amit Tandon performs on August 20 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Dubai. Tickets are available on ae.bookmyshow.com and platinumlist.net from Dh90. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts 8pm.