The news was confirmed on Thursday, 29 January, by her son, Joaquin Barretto, through a brief announcement on social media. “Rest in peace, Mom. I love you,” Joaquin wrote in a Facebook post accompanied by an image of a candle against a black background.

Dubai: Estrella 'Inday' Barretto, the matriarch of the prominent Barretto family and mother to actresses Gretchen, Marjorie, and Claudine, has passed away at the age of 89.

Following the announcement, actress Claudine Barretto paid tribute to her mother on Instagram, sharing a video compilation of their shared memories, including recent photos of the two together in a hospital setting.

The family has yet to release an official statement regarding the cause of death or details concerning the wake and interment.

The Barretto family has long been a fixture in Philippine cinema and society, often making headlines for both their professional achievements and their private lives. As the family's matriarch, Inday Barretto was frequently seen as a central figure in the lives of her children, who are among the most recognisable names in the local entertainment industry.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

