Actors have been dating for months, insiders say

Zendaya attends the 2020 AAA Arts Awards at Skylight Modern on January 30, 2020 in New York City. Image Credit: AFP

Actress-singer Zendaya has reportedly been dating Australian actor Jacob Elordi for months.

The romance allegedly started around the end of the first season of their HBO series ‘Euphoria’, reports aceshowbiz.com. Rumours were cemented when the two young stars were spotted kissing in public.

“Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now. They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended. They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects. Jacob has met Zendaya’s family and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common,” an insider told E! News.

The insider’s claims came less than a week after Zendaya and Elordi got affectionate with each other in New York City.

Elordi was spotted sharing a kiss with Zendaya after grabbing matcha drinks and shopping together.

The two first sparked dating rumours in August 2019 when they went on vacation together to Greece. Zendaya also joined him and his parents in Sydney, Australia.

In December, Elordi had brushed off dating rumours.