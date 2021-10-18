Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown in 'Y: The Last Man'. Image Credit: Rafy Winterfeld/FX

Before its first season could even screen its final episode, comic book show ‘Y: The Last Man’ has been shown the door by FX.

The news was shared by showrunner Eliza Clark through her Twitter on Sunday. In her post, Clark hopes that ‘Y: The Last Man’ will be able to continue its run at a different network.

“We have learnt that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for season two of ‘Y: The Last Man.’ I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell,” Clark wrote. “We had a gender diverse team of brilliant artists, led by women at almost every corner of our production… It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end.”

‘Y: The Last Man’ premiered its first three episodes on FX on Hulu on September 13. Adapted from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerrara’s comic book of the same name, the series follows the survivors of a cataclysmic event that kills every animal on Earth with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man (Ben Schnetzer) and his monkey. The main cast is rounded out by Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn and Diana Bang.

Fans on social media were vocal about their displeasure.

User @JulieKellman wrote, “The amount of world building accomplished (so far) in one season??? How is this show not renewed??? Hope y’all find a great new home. I need to see more!”

User FionaNova wrote, “This upsets me because seeing Agent 355 up there on the screen, hearing her story and being a badass, made ME feel like a badass. Finally a character I can look up to, and she was portrayed perfectly. I really hope this will get renewed because I truly am a huge fan of this show.”