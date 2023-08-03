Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has announced a break from social media to “work on being present”.

The actress, 50, announced on her Instagram page: “Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break. Going to work on being present. Happy summer.”

The founder of Goop, a wellness and lifestyle brand, posed on a patio with the full moon behind her as she soaked up its energy.

The ‘Shakespeare in Love’ star added that the picture was clicked by her friend actor John Benjamin Hickey.

Actress Michelle Pfieffer commented “Good for you,” with an applause emoji, while Naomi Watts commented “Beauty”.

A new tie-up

A day before, Paltrow had announced on Instagram her new partnership with Airbnb.

The star is offering up her swanky Montecito guesthouse, located at her $4.9 million (Dh18 million) ‘eco mansion’, for one night on Sep. 9 for one lucky fan and their guest — as a once in a lifetime trip.

She announced the partnership sharing a video tour of her home and “inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night”.

Paltrow revealed that Airbnb had the idea to do this in a bid to “make the world a little less lonely”, Daily Mail reported.

The listing will be live Aug. 15 on Airbnb’s website.

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk originally bought their Montecito mansion for $4.9 million in 2016.

Her A-list neighbours in Montecito include the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Paltrow lives in California but revealed on her Goop website that she and husband Brad Falchuk had been spending their summer in Amagansett, Long Island.

Montecito has become the go-to neighbourhood of choice for top-tier celebrities to seek solace away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

Surrounded by lush green gardens and overlooking the sea, the Paltrow/Falchuk home has been described as a “hidden paradise”.