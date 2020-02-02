Get yourself up to date on the contenders before the awards air on February 10

The Oscars are less than two weeks away, but you still have time to watch most of the nominated movies before the ceremony airs on February 10. The majority of contenders are now available in the UAE — only 15 out of the 53 aren’t — and some of them you can even stream for free. Here’s where you can watch all the Oscar movies showing or streaming now:

1. Ford v Ferrari

Where to watch: Select cinema screenings; arriving on Apple TV on February 12 (pre-orders: Dh59.99)

Nominations: Best Picture and three others

Car designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary race car for Ford, with the goal of beating Ferrari at the 1966 ‘24 Hours of Le Mans’ race. Based on a true story.

2. The Irishman

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

Nominations: Best Picture and nine others

Second World War veteran and former hustler Frank looks back on his life as a mobster and recalls his old friend Jimmy, who remains at the centre of one of the US’ greatest unsolved mysteries.

3. Jojo Rabbit

Where to watch: Currently in cinemas

Nominations: Best Picture and five others

A lonely German boy finds out his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic during the Second World War and gets by with the help of his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler.

4. Joker

Where to watch: Available digitally for rent/purchase on Apple TV (Dh19.99/Dh59.99) and Google Play Store (Dh19.99/Dh65.99)

Nominations: Best Picture and 10 others

In Gotham City, a mentally ill man who feels rejected by society begins to spiral into violence and revenge, forming an origin story for the Joker.

5. Little Women

Where to watch: Currently in cinemas

Nominations: Best Picture and five others

In the 19th century, tenacious author Jo March and her three sisters come of age in a somewhat punishing world.

6. Marriage Story

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

Nominations: Best Picture and five others

A married couple in the film industry, and their young, son deal with the breakdown of their marriage and the legal ramifications of divorce.

7. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Where to watch: Available digitally for rent/purchase on Apple TV (Dh19.99/Dh59.99) on Apple TV

Nominations: Best Picture and nine others

In 1969 Los Angeles, washed-up TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth struggle to make sense of their dwindling lives.

8. 1917

Where to watch: Currently in cinemas

Nominations: Best Picture and nine others

British soldiers Schofield and Blake receive a risky task during the First World War: to deliver a message in enemy territory which could stop 1,600 comrades (including Blake’s brother) from a deadly trap.

9. Parasite

Where to watch: Currently in cinemas

Nominations: Best Picture and five others

The relationship between the wealthy Park family and the unemployed Kim family is challenged by greed and a mysterious interloper.

10. Knives Out

Where to watch: Currently in cinemas for a select number of screenings

Nominations: Writing (Original Screenplay)

A detective interrogates the peculiar members of the Thrombey family after their wealthy patriarch turns up dead at his own party.

11. The Two Popes

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

Nominations: Actor in a Supporting Role (Anthony Hopkins), Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

In 2012, conservative Pope Benedict and liberal future Pope Francis must find common ground as they discuss the future of the Catholic Church.

12. I Lost My Body

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

A severed hand escapes a dissection lab with the hope of rejoining its body; it recalls the man it used to be attached to, and the girl that he loves.

13. Klaus

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

Spoiled Jesper is sent to the faraway land of Smeerensburg as its new postman. He reluctantly befriends the grouchy toymaker Klaus and together they bring joy to the neighbourhood children.

14. Judy

Where to watch: Available digitally on Apple TV (Dh49.99) and Google Play Store (Dh36.99)

Nominations: Actress in a Leading Role (Charlize Theron) and one more

Three decades into her career, iconic performer Judy Garland is ready to put on a five-week run of sold-out shows in London.

15. A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Where to watch: Currently in cinemas

Nominations: Actor in a Supporting Role (Tom Hanks)

A cynical magazine writer must profile Fred Rogers, a beloved children’s TV host, and his scepticism is put to the test. Inspired by a true story.

16. American Factory

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

Nominations: Documentary (Feature)

A Chinese billionaire in Ohio transforms a former General Motors plant into a factory and hires thousands of Americans. However, his initial ambition and hopefulness is soon tested.

17. The Edge of Democracy

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

Nominations: Documentary (Feature)

A political documentary that examines the downfall of two democratic Brazilian leaders during one of the most intense periods of the country’s history.

18. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Where to watch: Available to purchase on Apple TV (Dh54.99)

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

In the final film of the trilogy, Hiccup tries to unite the Vikings and the dragons, but must prevent Grimmel from getting rid of all dragons.

19. Toy Story 4

Where to watch: Available digitally on Apple TV (Dh59.99)

Nominations: Animated Feature Film, Music (Original Song)

Woody and Co — joined by new toy Forky, who’s still figuring out his purpose in life — go on a road trip, when Woody inadvertently reunites with Bo Peep and has to make a difficult decision.

20. The Lion King

Where to watch: Available digitally for rent/purchase on Apple TV (Dh19.99/Dh59.99) on Apple TV

Nominations: Visual Effects

In this live-action reboot, future king and young cub Simba is exiled after the battle for Pride Rock turns sour, but with his new friends Timon and Pumbaa, he grows up to be the lion he was born to be.

21. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Where to watch: Currently in cinemas for a select number of screenings

Nominations: Visual Effects

The survivors within the resistance, alongside new allies, face-off with the First Order once again in this final clash at the end of the Skywalker saga.

22. Avengers: Endgame

Where to watch: Available digitally on Apple TV (Dh59.99)

Nominations: Visual Effects

After half of the population is wiped out, the remaining Avengers must find a way to battle their inner demons and come together to restore harmony in the world.

23. Ad Astra

Where to watch: Available digitally on Apple TV (Dh59.99)

Nominations: Sound Mixing

Astronaut Roy McBride journeys across the challenging solar system in an attempt to unravel the truth about his father’s failed space expedition three decades ago, which now threatens the universe.

24. Rocketman

Where to watch: Available digitally for rent/purchase on Apple TV (Dh19.99/Dh59.99)

Nominations: Music (Original Song)

A look at the breakthrough years that transformed shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into global superstar Elton John.

25. Breakthrough

Where to watch: Available digitally for rent/purchase on Apple TV (Dh21.99/Dh59.99)

Nominations: Music (Original Song)

A firefighter rescues a 14-year-old boy from drowning in a frozen lake, but attempts to resuscitate the boy fail, leading his mother to attempt to save his life through prayer. Based on a true story.

26. Frozen II

Where to watch: Currently in cinemas; available digitally for purchase on Apple TV (Dh59.99)

Nominations: Music (Original Song)

In an attempt to trace the origin of Elsa’s power, which enables her to create ice and snow, Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle and journey into the unknown.

27. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Where to watch: Arriving on Apple TV on February 12 (pre-orders open for Dh59.99)

Nominations: Make-up and Hairstyling

Maleficent goes to the castle where her goddaughter Aurora will wed Prince Phillip, but soon discovers that Aurora’s future mother-in-law is up to no good.

28. Brotherhood

Where to watch: Available free on Vimeo via production company Midi La Nuit

Nominations: Short Film (Live Action)

Tunisian father Mohammad is suspicious his son Malik, who comes home after several years away married to a Syrian woman wearing the niqab, has been fighting for Daesh.

29. Nefta Football Club

Where to watch: Available free on Vimeo via production company Les Valseurs

Nominations: Short Film (Live Action)

Two brothers in a Tunisian village, where children play football in a wasteland, meet a donkey wearing headphones in the desert, carrying bags of white powder on its back.

30. The Neighbors’ Window

Where to watch: Available free on Vimeo via Marshall Curry Productions

Nominations: Short Film (Live Action)

A middle-aged woman with children finds her life changing after two free-spirited twenty-somethings move in across the street.

31. A Sister (Une soeur)

Where to watch: Available free on YouTube through MyFrenchFilmFestival

Nominations: Short Film (Live Action)

Alie must make a potentially life-or-death phone call; meanwhile, an emergency service dispatcher receives a call from a woman in desperate need of help.

32. Dcera (Daughter)

Where to watch: Available on Vimeo On Demand to rent for 48 hours ($2.17)

Nominations: Short Film (Animated)

While inside a hospital room, a daughter recalls a painful memory from her childhood of attempting to share an experience with her father.

33. Hair Love

Where to watch: Available free on YouTube through Sony Pictures Animation

Nominations: Short Film (Animated)

An African-American father must figure out how to do young daughter Zuri’s hair for the first time, before a big event.

34. Kitbull

Where to watch: Available free on YouTube through Pixar

Nominations: Short Film (Animated)

An unlikely friendship forms between an aggressively independent stray kitten and a chained-up pit bull.

35. Memorable

Where to watch: Available free on YouTube through Cinefilia Peru

Nominations: Short Film (Animated)

Husband and wife Louis and Michelle experience strange events, and the physical world around them begins to lose realism and form.

36. In the Absence

Where to watch: Available free on YouTube through TheWPC

Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

The MV Sewol ferry sank off the coast of South Korea in 2014, claiming more than 300 lives — the majority of them children. Now, their families and survivors continue to demand justice.

37. Life Overtakes Us

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

Hundreds of psychologically traumatised refugee children in Sweden suffer from Resignation Syndrome, causing them to enter a catatonic state, which can last for months or years.

38. Walk Run Cha-Cha

Where to watch: Available free on YouTube through The New York Times

Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

In 1980s Los Angeles, Chipaul and Millie Cao reunite after the Vietnam War. Forty years later, they turn to ballroom dancing to reconnect.

MOVIES THAT ARE CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE

1. Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl):

Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

A non-profit schoolhouse and skate park in Afghanistan, named Skateistan, teaches young girls how to read, write and skateboard in Kabul. Shot over the course of 15 years.

2. St Louis Superman

Nominations: Documentary (Short Subject)

Battle rapper and Ferguson activist Bruce Franks Jr is elected to the overwhelmingly white Republican Missouri House of Representatives and must overcome obstacles to pass an important bill.

3. Saria

Nominations: Short Film (Live Action)

Young female orphans at the Virgen de La Asuncion Safe Home in Guatemala face unimaginable hardships and abuse, leading up to a tragic 2017 fire which claims 41 of their lives.

4. Sister

Nominations: Short Film (Animated)

In this touching animation, a man recalls growing up in 1990s China with his annoying little sister, and how things could have gone differently.

5. The Lighthouse

Nominations: Cinematography

In 19th century New England, two lighthouse keepers on a remote island confront fierce storms and their own demons.

6. Missing Link

Nominations: Animated Feature Film

In this ambitious stop-motion animation, Mr Link ditches his lonely lifestyle and recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his distant relatives, alongside adventurer Adelina Fortnight.

7. For Sama

Nominations: Documentary (Feature)

A harrowing look into the life of 26-year-old filmmaker Waad Al Kateab over the course of five years, through love, marriage and the birth of her daughter and against the backdrop of the Aleppo uprising and the civil war.

8. The Cave

Nominations: Documentary (Feature)

A follow-up to the 2017 documentary ‘Last Men in Aleppo’, ‘The Cave’ profiles Dr Amani Ballour in Ghouta, who operates a makeshift hospital inside a cave during the civil war.

9. Corpus Christi (Poland)

Nominations: International Feature Film

20-year-old Daniel leaves a vicious Youth Detention Centre and poses as a parish priest, despite lacking the credentials. But his passion inspires a small town and helps them overcome a tragic incident.

10. Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Nominations: International Feature Film

In the mountains of Macedonia, Hatidze and her ailing mother use old beekeeping traditions to get honey, but they face unexpected competition when a family moves in next door.

11. Les Miserables (France)

Nominations: International Feature Film

Brigadier Stephane moves to Paris and joins an Anti-Crime Brigade in Montfermail (where Victor Hugo set his novel, Les Miserables), discovering the dangerous friction between local gangs.

12. Richard Jewell

Nominations: Actress in a Supporting Role (Kathy Bates)

Security guard Richard Jewell saves countless lives at the 1996 Olympics when he alerts the authorities of a bomb, but he quickly becomes the FBI’s top suspect, tearing his life apart. Based on a true story.

13. Harriet

Nominations: Actress in a Leading Role (Cynthia Erivo), Music (Original Song)

The story of real-life abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery and went on more than a dozen heroic missions to free hundreds of other slaves.

14. Pain and Glory

Nominations: Actor in a Leading Role (Antonio Banderas)

Ageing film director Salvador Mallo looks back on his past life and relationships, reflecting on the choices that led him to the present.

15. Bombshell

Nominations: Actress in a Leading Role (Charlize Theron) and two more

Three women band together to confront the tainted environment at the contentious media empire Fox News, including the man who created it.

