Spider-Man: No Way Home still Image Credit: Marvel/Sony Pictures

SPOILER ALERT: This explainer freely discusses ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and its post-credits scenes and is meant to be read after you’ve seen the movie. Until then, consider reading our spoiler-free review instead.

No matter which corner of the Marvel cinematic multiverse you’re in, there appears to be one reliable constant: At least one post-credits scene that makes you go “hmm.” ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has two.

The third solo outing for Tom Holland’s titular webslinger, ‘No Way Home,’ directed by Jon Watts, picks up immediately where 2019’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ left off. Thanks to J. Jonah Jameson’s (J.K. Simmons) viral broadcast, the entire world knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man — and believes he is responsible for Mysterio’s death.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Strange and Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. Image Credit: AP

Of course, ‘No Way Home’ isn’t quite a solo Spider-Man adventure. Thanks to some powerful magic, the lines separating the Marvel Cinematic Universe and every iteration of Sony’s (live action) Spider-Verse start bursting at the seams for a crossover extravaganza packed with multiple films worth of Spideys and villains.

While everyone is returned to the proper corner of their ‘verse by the time credits start to roll, that doesn’t mean ‘No Way Home’ is done with its crossovers. There is still one more familiar face to catch up with during a mid-credits scene.

Let there be Venom

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Image Credit: Sony Pictures

After the ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ post-credits scene, which shows Eddie Brock and Venom (Tom Hardy) transported into the MCU to catch Jameson ranting about Spider-Man, it’s only fitting that the ‘No Way Home’ mid-credits scene offers a glimpse of what the pair have been up to since then.

Still in vacation mode, the scene sees Eddie/Venom at a bar learning about the MCU’s various heroes and the foes they’ve faced. After getting a rundown about the blip, Eddie considers heading to New York to talk to Spider-Man. But as they head out of the bar, a familiar glow signals the pair have been transported back to their own universe.

With Eddie/Venom whisked back to their own corner of the Spider-Verse, it appears unlikely that Hardy’s incarnation of the antihero will be crossing paths with Holland’s incarnation of Spider-Man anytime soon.

But when Eddie is leaving the bar, the camera shows a bit of black goo has been left behind. There is no mistaking that as a tiny piece of alien symbiote. This leaves the door open for Venom’s proper introduction into the MCU at some point in the future. Will ‘Venom’s’ Eddie return, or could this piece of Venom bond with the MCU’s variant of Eddie? Maybe the alien symbiote will directly cross paths with Peter first. Viewers will have to wait and see.

The multiversal madness begins

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Image Credit: Marvel Studios

The second post-credits scene is not really a scene at all, it’s more of a teaser trailer for next year’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (directed by Sam Raimi, who helmed Sony’s first ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy).

Among the collection of clips are those that show Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) approaching Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) — who has been laying low since the events of ‘WandaVision’ — because he needs her help. Other familiar faces who make an appearance include Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who viewers last saw disillusioned by his fellow sorcerers in ‘Doctor Strange’ (2016).

The footage also includes glimpses of new characters such as America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), also known as Ms. America, who in the comics has the power to burst through different dimensions using star-shaped portals, as well as some potential villains.

Among the most intriguing clips is one that features a Doctor Strange who appears a bit different. With the multiverse unleashed, could Strange and his allies have to face a darker version of himself from an alternate timeline (like the one introduced in ‘What if…?’)? It’s the multiverse, so anything is possible.