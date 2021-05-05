Ben Affleck. Image Credit: Shutterstock

This is one thing mere mortals and celebrities can agree on — being rejected is no fun. Hollywood actor Ben Affleck got a taste of this when he was reportedly unmatched on a celebrity dating app Raya. According to TikTok user Nivine Jay he even sent her a video to say that his profile was not fake, as she had assumed he was a catfish when she unmatched him.

“Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him, and he sent me a video on Instagram,” Jay wrote on the viral video posted on Sunday. The video also included a clip of a scruffy looking Affleck, who implored: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.” Oops!

When she was contacted by E! News after some social media users were critical of Affleck, Jay defended the ‘Argo’ actor.

“I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and I don’t think that’s fair. I wasn’t making fun of him in the video,” she explained. “I was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.”

It’s unclear when this alleged match took place.

Affleck’s most recent relationship was with ‘Knives Out’ actress Ana de Armas, however they split up in January. The 48-year-old star was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018; they have three children together.

He also famously dated singer Jennifer Lopez and was spotted hanging out with her following her much-publicised split from long-term partner Alex Rodriguez. Maybe Affleck has a reason to delete the dating app? We’ll just have to see.

What is Raya?