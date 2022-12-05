The second trailer to the much-anticipated ‘Harry & Meghan’ docu-series on Netflix is out now and gives us a ringside view of the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex’s life as working royals, their whirlwind courtship, and their public fall-out with the royal family.
The 77-second trailer of the six-episode series, which will be released in two parts on December 8 and 15th, opens with a pensive shot of Prince Harry travelling in a car wondering aloud: “It is really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on earth happened?’. The trailer then shifts to visual images of how his now-wife Meghan Markle -- initially hailed as a ‘rockstar royal’ -- slide from public gaze. The trailer takes an ominous turn and skips to the dark side with the institution allegedly ‘waging a war against Meghan’.
“It’s a dirty game,” declares Prince Harry in a defiant tone. He also spoke about the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.
“I was terrified and I didn’t want history repeating itself,” added Harry, as shots of Meghan breaking down and wiping tears in the privacy of their living room are shown.
She goes on to say: “I realised they are never going to protect you”. Shots of the paparazzi hounding them for images follow.
Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia also appears in the trailer saying: “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas” before Bot Sentinel CEO Christopher Bouzy declares: “It’s about hatred, it’s about race.”
Last Thursday, the first official teaser for ‘Harry & Meghan’ dropped. In that teaser, you could see Meghan wiping tears while Harry looks visibly distressed.
The couple is heard being asked: “Why did you want to make this documentary?”
Harry responds:“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors… I had to do everything I could to protect my family”, while Meghan says, “When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”
Harry & Meghan is directed by two-time Academy Award–nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, with executive producers Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.