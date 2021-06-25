Actor Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. Image Credit: Supplied

After the first nail-biting trailer in April, makers of upcoming Marvel movie ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ have unveiled a brand new, intriguing clip for the much-awaited movie.

The first trailer already introduced Simu Liu in the lead role as Marvel’s first Asian superhero. The new clip gives more insight into the character, who is stuck between choosing to continue the legacy of his family or escaping from its shadow.

The trailer sees Liu play Marvel Comics character Shang-Chi, who faces off against the mysterious Ten Rings organisation and its true leader, the Mandarin. The Ten Rings have been a figure lurking in the background for the entirety of the MCU, first introduced in 2008’s ‘Iron Man’, but ‘Shang-Chi’ promises to reveal the actual group for the first time.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer opens with Liu standing in front of a wooden log while thinking about what the ten rings mean to his family. In the background, Liu is heard saying: “Throughout my life, the ten rings gave our family power.”

The trailer continues where Liu’s master is heard asking him: “If you want them to be yours one day... you have to show me you are strong enough to carry them.”

The trailer promises powerful performances from the cast, which include Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh, apart from heaps of action and drama.

What has excited fans further is the fact that Abomination, the fictional super villain and one of the main enemies of the superhero Hulk, will also feature in a fight scene with Liu in the movie.

Liu has a background in martial arts such as Taekwondo and Wing Chun, as well as gymnastics.