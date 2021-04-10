The fans want what they want. Last weekend, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ viewers saw our heros Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and Sam (Anthony Mackie) team up with MCU villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl).
On the hunt for the Flag Smashers’ Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman), they made their way to the shady city of Madripoor, their clues leading them to a club in Lowtown.
But apart from the ongoing shenanigans, a moment that tood out for Marvel fans was Zemo, in a moment of absolute levity, busting a move on the dance floor.
It lasted all of three seconds but the fans obviously wanted more and when Bruhl revealed that there was a lot more footage of him dancing that wasn’t included in the episode, the #ReleasetheZemoCut hashtag was born.
“It was a long dance,” Bruhl told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s more to it, but they cut this little moment [for the show].”
So if Warner Bros can release the #SnyderCut, Marvel can’t be too far behind, right?
So on Friday, Marvel dropped a glorious, hour-long video of Zemo dancing in a loop at Madipoor, on YouTube and a shorter version on social media.
Fans obviosuly were quick to jump on the meme train, with one social media user (derekhero0178) also posting the video set to the track ‘Agatha All Along’, the breakout tune from MCU series ‘WandaVision’.
Marvel has also announced that episode five of ‘The Falcon and the WInter Soldier’ will be 60 miutes long, its longest episode yet.
The Disney+ series is available to stream on OSN in the UAE, with new episodes dropping every Friday.