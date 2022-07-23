Keanu Reeves 1-1658575954028
Keanu Reeves speaks during a panel about his comic book series, BRZRKR, in Hall H at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, US, July 22. Image Credit: REUTERS

Brand new footage for Chad Stahelski’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was released on Friday night as Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd at the San Diego Comic Con with a fresh look at the beloved action hero.

After appearing at a Comic Con panel for his Boom! Studios title ‘BRZRKR’, Reeves crashed a Directors on Directing panel, where Stahelski was a panellist, to debut the footage.

Attendees wait for Keanu Reeves (not pictured) to present a panel on his comic book series, BRZRKR. Image Credit: REUTERS
Ron Garney, Matt Kindt, Coy Jandreau, Mattson Tomlin, Matt Gagnon, Keanu Reeves, Eric Harburn and Stephen Christy. Image Credit: AFP
The trailer, reports Variety, “finds Wick doing what he does best: enacting revenge via any weapon he can get his hands on”. As CinemaCon footage confirmed back in April, the film’s newest instalment is sure to include as much skull bashing and gun-fu as its previous chapters.

The last time audiences saw the formidable assassin was in 2019’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’, a box-office hit that featured ninjas on motorcycles, a fight in New York City horse stables, and Halle Berry commanding a gruesome twosome of German Shepherds. Now, stuntman-turned-director Stahelski is upping the ante, according to Variety.

Previously, Stahelski had expressed that he had “no [expletive] idea” how to top the stunts from Wick’s last outing. “There’s been a couple days where I’ve decided to do number four and I’ve woken up in a cold sweat going, ‘Horses! How do I beat horses?’” Stahelski said in a previous interview.