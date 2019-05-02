It appears as if an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony

Singer Joe Jonas and ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner exchanged wedding vows at an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas.

It was confirmed that Jonas and Turner are now officially husband and wife after obtaining a marriage licence on Wednesday, May 1, reported eonline.com.

Fans first caught wind of the long-time couple’s nuptials when American DJ-record producer Diplo began posting footage from the ceremony.

In several moments posted on Diplo’s Instagram Stories, Turner can be seen walking down the aisle in a white bridal ensemble and veil. It appeared as if an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony as country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song ‘Speechless’.

Earlier in the evening, Joe reunited with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas for a performance of their latest single ‘Sucker’.

Turner was joined by her sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas in the Sin City.