Hollywood actor Will Smith got candid in May when he made a post on social media about his ‘dad bod’, saying he was in the worst shape of his life.

It seems the 52-year-old star is trying to remedy that... if he can only figure out how to use gym equipment again.

Smith posted a hilarious video with the title, “Trying to remember how to use the gym after quarantine”, where he uses exercise equipment in the wrong way. This includes swinging on battle ropes and doing arm exercises on a leg machine.

“Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places,” he captioned the comical video.

Jokes aside, Smith has been posting videos and more about his fitness journey as he attempts to lose the pounds put on during the pandemic.

In his May post that vent viral, Smith showed off his belly to his 53 million followers on Instagram and admitted he needed to get healthy again.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall — I’m in the worst shape of my life,” posted Smith. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”