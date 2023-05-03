The Met Gala this year has been trending for the past couple of days for the unique and extravagant fashion choices celebs made at the event.
This year's theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer.
As celebrities showed off their best Lagerfield-inspired looks, there was a lot of attention on the 'red' carpet itself.
Organisers ditched the colour red for the carpet and chose white instead in tribute to Lagerfield who preferred black and white combos in all his designs. The white, or rather beige, carpet had stripes of blue and red running through it.
This carpet was designed and woven by Indian design firm Neytt by Extraweave, based in Allepey, Kerala.
Speaking to Vogue India, the duo behind the design house - Sivan Santhosh and Nimisha Srinivas - said the Sisal fibre was imported from Brazil, Tanzania and Madagascar. The fibre is taken from an agave plant which is native to South America. The report added that the team took 60 days to complete the carpet.
The 6960 sq. metres long carpet was conceptualised and woven in Kerala by Neytt by Extraweave while it was handpainted in New York City ahead of the Met Gala - according to an Instagram video shared by the company.
The high-fashion Kerala-based firm also produced last year's Met Gala red carpet.
Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948.