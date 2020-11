It didn’t take long for ‘SNL’ to come up with its comedic take on the election results

Jim Carrey, Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph star in 'SNL'. Image Credit: AP

It didn’t take long for ‘Saturday Night Live’ to come up with its comedic take on the presidential election results — complete with Maya Rudolph donning a white suit like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wore for her acceptance speech.

Jim Carrey played President-elect Joe Biden, taking the stage and poking fun at the five-day wait for results.

Carrey and Rudolph were joined by Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as Trump.

At one point, Baldwin sat at a piano and sang a few lines from YMCA’s ‘Macho Man’, a favourite of the president’s late campaign rallies.

Host Dave Chappelle opened his monologue calling it “a pretty incredible day.”

He quickly got serious, saying he was thinking about his great-grandfather, who was born a slave in South Carolina and after being freed, devoted his life to three things: “education, freedom of Black people and Jesus Christ.”

“I wish I could see him now, I wish he could see me,” Chappelle said before launching into a joke about how his popular Comedy Central series was on two streaming services and he wasn’t being paid for it.

“Now Trump is gone,” Chappelle said, before joking about Trump’s response to the coronavirus. He cited Trump’s use of a racist name for the virus before saying, “I’m supposed to say that, not you.”

‘Saturday Night Live’ aired a little over 12 hours after networks and The Associated Press declared Biden the winner of the 2020 election. The show quickly incorporated Harris’ look from her and Biden’s acceptance event.

The highly-anticipated episode was delayed by the Clemson-Notre Dame game, which ran into double overtime, and in many markets, local news broadcasts.

Chappelle hosted ‘SNL’ in November 2016 in its first episode after Trump’s election, pointedly critiquing the surprise over the result.

‘SNL’ has regularly lampooned Trump and his presidency in recent years, enlisting Baldwin to play the commander in chief.