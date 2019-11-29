Her recent photoshoot has created headlines for all the wrong reasons

New Delhi: Disney star-turned-pop singer Selena Gomez made heads turn as she walked the red carpet of the 2019 American Music Awards that marked her first live TV performance in two years.

She has won the hearts of many after her latest single was dropped last month. The singer has been in the news for her flawless song tracks for quite some time now.

The 25-year-old singer-actress has been lauded for her stand on women empowerment and speaking against online bullying. However, it seems like her recent photoshoot has created headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Selena, who has collaborated with leading sports brand PUMA, did a photoshoot where she could be seen standing on a pile of books. Twitterati slammed Selena for this act, since in Indian culture, books (knowledge) are treated as Goddess Saraswati and worshipped.

Twitterati wrote on that post about how books are considered to be holy in Indian culture. They wrote that according to Indian culture, Goddess Saraswati resides in the books.

Tweeple said that she will be "cursed" by the Goddess for stepping on the books. Check out how Twitterati reacted to her photoshoot.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user commented: "I am a librarian and now my eyes are burning."

"She is gorgeous... but please get off those books", added another.

A user tweeted, "One time I was asleep and I touched a book by mistake with my foot. I woke up and took the book's aashirwad coz it's Saraswati before going back to sleep again. How is she standing on books? Paap lagega."

A post read, "Please don't disrespect books, knowledge is sacred, we are suppose to respect it!"