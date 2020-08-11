Director Garth Davis. Image Credit:

A third ‘Tron’ movie is finally in the works, with Jared Leto in an unspecified lead role and art house director Garth Davis set to direct, according to a report by Deadline.

Davis is most recognisable for his critically-acclaimed 2016 drama ‘Lion’, which received six Oscar nominations including for Best Picture; and 2018’s ‘Mary Magdalene’, less well received by critics and viewers.

But that’s not all. In his excitement, actor Leto may have also leaked the name of the third instalment in Disney’s sci-fi franchise.

If you head to Leto’s Twitter now, you’ll find this post: “I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES — I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all…”

But according to Collider, in a tweet that’s since been deleted, Leto didn’t just say ‘Tron’. He said, ‘Tron: Ares’.

Disney, now mighty used to keeping their rogue elements in check, probably asked him to take his tweet down.

Leto will also co-produce the film.

The original ‘Tron’, directed by Steven Lisberger, was released in 1982. In the sci-fifilm, Kevin (Jeff Bridges), a software programmer, is dragged into the virtual world where he is pitted against a malevolent software. He takes the help of Tron, a security programme that helps him defeat the villain.

