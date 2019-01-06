All three have years of experience in the comedy circuit. Stade, who has made a name for himself in the UK’s comedy scene, has performed twice at the famed Live at the Apollo show. Dean was invited to join the line-up on Laugh Out Loud with Kevin Hart at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy festival in 2016. Smith, who went from TV personality to one of the most recognisable names in comedy, made her solo Edinburgh Fringe debut with her critically-acclaimed autobiographical show entitled ‘I Was Mick Jones’ Bank Clerk’ in 2016.