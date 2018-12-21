Stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are officially returning for the sequel of ‘To All The Boys Ive Loved Before’.
Netflix on December 20 confirmed that it is moving ahead with a sequel to the romantic comedy, reported variety.com.
The movie is based on Jenny Han’s ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ trilogy.
Sofia Alvarez is writing the screenplay. No director is attached and no release date has been set.
Susan Johnson, who helmed the original film, confirmed last month that a sequel was in development in a post on her Instagram account, but Netflix only said at that point that a sequel was under discussion.
The movie, released in August on the streaming platform, also featured Janel Parrish, Israel Broussard, Andrew Bachelor, Anna Cathcart and John Corbett.
The story follows a high school student whose life spins out of control when the secret love letters for every boy she has ever loved — five in all — are mysteriously mailed out. Han also wrote ‘P.S. I Still Love You’ and ‘Always and Forever, Lara Jean’ as the second and third books in the trilogy.